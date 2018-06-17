5 Delhi Metro stations shut down today; here’s why

5 Delhi Metro stations shut down today. (PTI)

In the wake of protest march to PM Narendra Modi’s residence called by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Metro has closed entry/exit at five metro stations that are near to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the PM. The move comes after Delhi Police advised Metro to close the Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon. Other stations – Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Janpath – were closed after 2 pm. However, an interchange is available at the Central Secretariat station.

On Saturday, AAP said its party leaders and workers would hold a protest march towards the residence of the Prime Minister. The march has been called in support of the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three other ministers at Lieutenant Governor’s official residence.Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Centre of interfering in the works of Delhi government. The Delhi CM started the protest against the alleged IAS Officer’s strike. Today is the sixth day of the protest.

However, AAP has not sought permission to take any such march. “The call given by the AAP to march towards PM office or residence is without permission. No permission has been applied for. As such the areas under New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders,” a senior Delhi Police officer told PTI. He added that preparations have been made to prevent assembly of protesters at Mandi House.

हम आ गये हैं आज सडक पर, लोकतंत्र की तलाश में । जब बैठी तानाशाही है, प्रधानमंत्री निवास में ।। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2018

खूब करो साहेब कोशिश हमें मिट्टी में दबाने की, शायद आपको नहीं मालूम, कि ‘‘हम बीज हैं” आदत है हमारी हर बार उग जाने की.. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2018

Reacting to the development, AAP alleged police were trying to stop people from joining the march. AAP protest picked up pace on Saturday after chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala extended support to their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. The chief ministers sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in solving what they termed as a “Constitutional crisis”.

Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s H D Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan reached the chief minister’s home in the evening. The chief ministers were denied permission to meet Kejriwal and ministers when they reached LG Anil Baijal’s residence.

The demand for full-statehood of Delhi has been again raised by Kejriwal. The power tussle between Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of Delhi has become a usual affair. The Constitution provides a different set-up for Delhi because of its nature of being the capital city of the nation.