5 burglars held with 5 motorcycles, 38 mobile phones

By: | Ghaziabad | Published: September 20, 2018 8:53 PM
Police have arrested five suspected burglars in separate incidents and recovered five stolen motorcycles and 38 mobile phones from their possession, an official said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested four bike lifters from old Ghaziabad station here, Superintendent of Police (city) Shlok Kumar said, adding that they were identified as Shakir, Sartaj, Karan and Nizamuddin.

In another incident, a man identified as Shamsher alias Lala was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones, the SP said.

The police have recovered 38 stolen mobile phones from his possession, he said.

