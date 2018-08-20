5 BJP corporators arrested for assaulting MIM leader in Aurangabad

The Aurangabad civic body is ruled by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. (PTI)

The Deputy Mayor of Aurangabad was among the five BJP corporators arrested today for allegedly assaulting their colleague from the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), Syed Mateen Sayyad Rashid, during a general body meeting of the municipal corporation on August 17, police said. Rashid (32) was allegedly assaulted after he opposed a proposal, tabled on that day by BJP corporator Raju Vaidya, to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had passed away on August 16.

Inspector Dadasaheb Shingare of the City Chowk police station said Deputy Mayor Vijay Autade, Pramod Rathod, Rajgaurav Wankhede, Rameshwar Bhadwe and woman corporator Madhvi Adwant were arrested in the afternoon today based on a complaint filed by Rashid on Friday.

He informed that the five corporators were released on bail in the evening. Rashid was arrested on August 18 on charges of promoting enmity between different groups, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and obscene acts in public after a security officer at the AMC filed a complaint, police said.

Mateen is currently in police remand, officials added. The Aurangabad civic body is ruled by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.