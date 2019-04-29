4th Korea-India Friendship Quiz: Winners to fly to South Korea

Published: April 29, 2019 3:09:12 AM

The annual quiz was inaugurated in 2016 and saw 12,505 students participating in the first year.

The top-4 winners, KCCI said, will visit South Korea for six days, and 20 students received a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

Last week, Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), Delhi, organised the 4th Korea-India Friendship Quiz that saw participation of 23,433 students from 60 schools. The top-4 winners, KCCI said, will visit South Korea for six days, and 20 students received a cash prize of Rs 51,000. The winners are Akshat Singh, Devansh Panwar, Saumik Shashwat and Devanshi Vashishth. The annual quiz was inaugurated in 2016 and saw 12,505 students participating in the first year. KCCI said the participants, interestingly, were well versed on Korean food, K-pop, K-drama, and were aware of India-Korea diplomatic ties.

