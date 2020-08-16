4G mobile Internet services restored in 2 districts in Jammu and Kashmir on trial basis

While in the rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only. (Representational image)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to restore 4G mobile Internet services in two districts, reports said on Sunday.

PTI quoted officials as saying that 4G mobile data services were being resumed in Ganderbal district in Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu region.

The high-speed mobile data service was being restored on a trial basis for postpaid services from 9 pm Sunday till September 8, ANI stated.

While in the rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only, ANI quoted the government of Jammu and Kashmir as saying.

High-speed mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir region since August 2019 when the Central government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh division. However, later on, low-speed Internet services were restored.