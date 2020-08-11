Jammu and Kashmir: 4G restriction to be lifted from August 16 on trial basis, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it will lift restrictions on 4G mobile internet services in selected areas of Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis. During the hearing today, the government informed that the review committee concluded that the threat perception still remains high and the situation is still not conducive for full restoration of 4G internet services.
However, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that services can be tried in some areas which are less sensitive on a trial basis.
The AG said the 4G ban will be lifted in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions from August 16.
