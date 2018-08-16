45 people rescued from Sultan Garh Waterfalls in Madhya Pradesh

(ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Police has confirmed that 45 people have been rescued from Sultan Garh Waterfalls in Gwalior’s Shivpuri after water level increased due to a sudden release of water from a dam. Talking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Hingankar said, “We have rescued 40 people and five people were rescued earlier by a helicopter. All these 45 people are safe now.” Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the administration for acting swiftly and rescuing people.

“As of now, we do not know how many people have been washed away. I would like to congratulate the administration for acting swiftly and rescuing people,” Scindia said. Both Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to their respective Twitter handles and assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide all the necessary assistance to rescue stranded people.

“Spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj regarding the situation in Shivpuri district. NDRF has already been pressed into service to save those who are stranded. The efforts are on to save everyone. I have assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre,” Singh tweeted. Sitharaman, on the other hand, wrote, “Hon CM @ChouhanShivraj spoke about the situation in Shivpuri,Madhya Pradesh. Assured him on extending necessary assistance. Instructed @IAF_MCC to respond in time. Will monitor it from our end. @nstomar”

“Shri @nstomar called and spoke from the site where an emergency situation prevails. Sought help in rescue. Referred to the conversation with @CMMadhyaPradesh @ChouhanShivraj and assured Shri @nstomar too. @IAF_MCC in loop,” she added. Chouhan had earlier informed that efforts are underway to rescue the people stranded in the Sultan Garh Waterfalls, where 11 youth drowned following an increase in water level. A helicopter was earlier used to locate the missing people. The Madhya Pradesh police was also present at the spot for the rescue operation. Sultan Garh Waterfalls is a popular picnic spot situated amidst rocks in Shivpuri.