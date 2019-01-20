432 Hindus embrace Buddhism in Gujarat’s Surat

By: | Updated: January 20, 2019 5:40 PM

Buddhism is a scientific religion and a religion where everyone gets respect said the 432 Hindus who embraced Buddhism in Gujarat’s Surat today.

hindus embrace Buddhism in gujarat, surat, hindu religion, buddhismThe organizer said that 432 people changed their religion from Hinduisim. (Photo source: ANI)

In a first of its kind, 432 Hindus embraced Buddhism in Gujarat’s Surat. Prayers were conducted during the process of conversion. The move came after these people faced disrespect and suppression in Hindu religion. They had applied for changing their religion five years back in the Collector Office but the process was delayed. However, they have successfully converted into Buddhism after taking all permissions.

The organizer said, “Today 432 people changed their religion from Hinduisim. The reason for embracing Buddhism is because we did get respect in Hindu religion. Buddhism is a scientific religion and a religion where everyone gets respect so that is why we are embracing it.”

