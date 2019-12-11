431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani migrants given Indian citizenship since 2016: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

By: |
Published: December 11, 2019 6:44:16 PM

As per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.

Indian citizenship, citizenship to muslims, india citizenship, Pakistani migrants, Citizenship law, Citizenship billIn 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants were given citizenship till December 6. (IE)

In total 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants were granted Indian nationality from 2016 to 2018, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He also said in 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants were given citizenship till December 6.

The minister said provision for making online the citizenship data of migrants from minority communities namely Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was introduced in 2018.

“As per data available in the online system, 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship during the last three years (2016 to 2018). In 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship till December 6, 2019,” Rai said.

He said as per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani migrants given Indian citizenship since 2016: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TMC’s on statue-building spree to counter BJP’s Hindutva agenda
2Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at Nirmala Sitharaman on onion prices; says middlemen benefited due to bankruptcy of your policy
3Nanavati Commission report on 2002 riots tabled in Gujarat Assembly, gives cleanchit to then state govt led by Modi