41 arrested for violating social distancing norms by partying at cafe in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

Forty-one people, including the owner of a cafe, were arrested for allegedly violating social distancing norms by partying at a cafe in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Monday. A raid was conducted by police on Sunday night after a constable who was patrolling in the area saw vehicles parked outside the cafe and heard loud noises coming from the house, they said.

When a police team went to check, they found that the owner of the cafe, Tanway Singhal, was serving offering liquor to 40 people, including 25 women, who were found partying inside and violating social distancing norms, a senior police officer said.

They were consuming liquor and smoking hookah at the cafe. The police team seized all wine, beer and hookahs from the spot, he said. Singhal was serving liquor to people without a license, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said 41 people, including Singhal, were arrested “They were booked under sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and the Indian Penal Code. Later, 40 people were released. Singhal has been also booked for violating the Excise Act and was produced before the court,” he said.

A week ago, a similar incident had taken place at a restaurant in Paschim Vihar where police arrested 31 people for allegedly partying and consuming hookah and liquor. The restaurant owner and his brother were arrested.