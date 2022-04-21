400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Modi’s Red Fort address to security arrangements — all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi to mark the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

As per the official PMO release, apart from the address, the prime minister will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion, at around 9.15 pm.

The PMO release said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

A multi-layered security ring comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and those from various agencies has been deployed at the Red Fort. More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the Red Fort compound.

According to the officials, the security ring includes NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings. Amid the surge in Covid cases in the capital, social distancing rules will be mandatory, they said.

The Central Armed Police Forces have been already deployed in the sensitive areas of north Delhi — Chandni Mahal, Hauz Qazi and the market areas — as a preventive measure to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

This comes in wake of the communal clashes that took place in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area last week during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, which left eight policemen and a civilian injured.

There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organised.

The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.