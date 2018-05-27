40 houses gutted in fire in RS Pora in Jammu and Kashmir

40 houses have gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pora region on Sunday.

40 houses have gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pora region on Sunday. The police said, “Five fire tenders are present on spot.” The police also said that no incident of death has been reported so far. “As of now, there’s no loss of human life. We’re trying to douse the fire” the police said. Further investigation is underway regarding the fire. (More details awaited.)