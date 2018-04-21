40 crude bombs recovered from house in Bengal

40 crude bombs were recovered from an abandoned house in West Bengal’s Howrah district

As many as 40 crude bombs were recovered from an abandoned house in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Saturday.A “We received an information of bombs being stored in a deserted house in Howrah’s Amta area.

Acting on a tip off our officers raided a house in Chandrapur at around 11.30 am on Friday and seized 40 crude bombs. The bomb squad was immediately intimated about the recovery,” an officer from Amta police station said.A

The bombs were then successfully defused and disposed off. “No one could be arrested or detained yet in the incident as the house has been uninhabited for a long time. We are investigating who stored bombs there,” the officer added.