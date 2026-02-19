The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard arguments over a Public Interest Litigation seeking to change the Hindi name of the Supreme Court metro station to its Hindi equivalent, Sarvoch Nyayalay.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the move would burden the public exchequer and spark a wave of similar demands.

The PIL, filed by Delhi resident Umesh Sharma, contended that the station should reflect the Hindi term used for India’s apex judicial body, Bar and Bench reported.

What did the judges say?

During the hearing, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia pressed why the station’s Hindi name could not be changed to Sarvoch Nyayalay, especially when other metro stations already carry proper Hindi names.

The bench cited examples including the Delhi University metro station, which is named Vishwavidyalaya in both English and Hindi, and the Central Secretariat station, which carries the Hindi name Kendriya Sachivalaya.

‘Will cost ₹40–45 lakh’

In response, counsels for the DMRC argued that metro station naming is a policy decision and that making the change would cost approximately ₹40–45 lakh in public funds.

They warned that acceding to the petition could open the door to “multiple litigations” from commuters seeking similar renaming relief.

However, the High Court rejected the financial argument as a basis to sidestep statutory obligations.

“We have to honour the Act. These are not the defences available to you to deny the application of the Act,” the bench remarked, underlining the need to comply with the Official Languages Act rather than avoid complications arising from potential litigation.

The court ultimately directed the DMRC to file a detailed reply in the matter and scheduled the next hearing for April 24.