4 years of Modi Government live: PM Narendra Modi to address public rally in Cuttack today

4 years of Modi Government live: PM Modi will himself address the public in Cuttack today.

4 years of Modi government live: The Narendra Modi Government has completed four years today. During these four years, the NDA Government has introduced a number of reforms that have been appreciated by the people of the country including Swachch Bharat project, Demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services tax, Ujjwala Yojna, among others. Even rating agency Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating after the gap of 14 years long years. Recently, the government has also claimed that is has connected all villages in the country with electricity. The government has decided to celebrate the day in a number of ways. PM Modi will address a public rally in Cuttack today. He is expected to highlight his government’s achievements so far.

Here are live updates

9:20 pm: Since coming to power, Modi government has taken a number of important steps including wachch Bharat project, Demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services tax, Ujjwala Yojna, along with other schemes.

9:07 am: Narendra Modi has tweeted saying that for his government, it will always be India first. He has also tweeted this advertisement.

For us, it is always India First. With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India. #SaafNiyatSahiVikas pic.twitter.com/xyYx6KFIv3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

9:01 am: “I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication,” PM Modi tweeted.

On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India’s growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

8:52 am: PM Narendra Modi has tweeted thanking the people of the country on completion of four year s of his government.