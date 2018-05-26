4 years of Modi government: Rahul Gandhi releases report card, gives NDA ‘F’ in 4 categories

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: ANI)

4 years of Modi government: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released a report card on the completion of four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Taking to Twitter, Congress president gave an ‘F’ with a remark terming Narendra Modi as “Master communicator who struggles with complex issues and has a short attention span.”

The Congress president graded NDA government ‘F’ in four categories – agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices and job creation. He gave ‘A+’ grade in the category of slogan creation and self-promotion. The Congress president also graded Narendra Modi as ‘B-‘ in the category of Yoga.

4 Yr. Report Card Agriculture: F

Foreign Policy: F

Fuel Prices: F

Job Creation: F Slogan Creation: A+

Self Promotion: A+

Yoga: B- Remarks:

Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2018



Earlier in the day, Congress party slammed PM Modi’s good governance in four years. The party has released a book titled ‘Betrayal’ in which it accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying with the common citizens of the country and not fulfilling the 2014 poll promises. The party said that Modi government has done nothing for the farmers in last four years and even the farmers didn’t receive the minimum support price for their production.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad said that there is an atmosphere of fear and hatred in the country under NDA rule. The trio also defined the Modi government in four terms- Treachery, Trickery, Revenge and Lies.

“People now know that Modi-Amit Shah duo is harmful for country. Four years of the Modi government can be defined in four terms — treachery, trickery, revenge and lies,” AICC communication’s in-charge Surjewala said.

Referring to alleged atrocities on Dalits, tribals, minorities and women, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said, “Nobody is safe in India under the BJP government. Everyone is getting sleepless nights.”

On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation. Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India’s growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018



The saffron party has completed its four years in power at the centre on Saturday. The party came to power on this day with a huge majority in 2014. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister hailed good governance of his government.