4 years of Modi government: EAM Sushma Swaraj lays down global agenda, lauds PM’s ‘unprecedented outreach’

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday presented a report card on Narendra Modi government’s achievement on the foreign policy front on completion of its four years in office. EAM Sushma Swaraj, along with her deputies, VK Singh and MJ Akbar, released a book on MEA’s achievements in the last 4 years. Swaraj hailed her government’s unprecedented outreach to the world. She said that PM Narendra Modi and another members of government have visited at least 186 out of 192 countries in the world so far. “I was surprised to hear that there were so many countries that our leaders didn’t go to,” Swaraj said. “When we formed our government, we thought that we will cover all the 192 countries present at the UN, for ministerial level talks. And, we have covered 186 countries already,” she added.

Swaraj further hailed her government’s initiatives for to help its citizens overseas whenever there was a need. “90,000 people from Indian community have been rescued from various places. In his visits to many countries, PM has saved many people from severe punishments. Today, Indians living overseas are living peacefully,” Swaraj said.

Speaking on probability of a meet between Islamabad and New Delhi, Swaraj said that terror and talks can never go together. “We never said we are not ready for talks, but there is a caveat. Terror and talks cannot go together, be it post elections(Pakistan general elections scheduled for July 25) or even before,” she said.

Swaraj said also spoke on Doklam issue and said that situation has not changed there. “I am repeating again, at the Doklam faceoff site there is no change in the situation, status quo is continuing,” Swaraj said.

Speaking on India’s relations with Russia, the foreign minister said that Congress has been framing false allegations. “Congress’s allegations that our relations with Russia have deteriorated, are far from truth, only recently PM Modi and President Putin held a successful informal summit,” Swaraj said.