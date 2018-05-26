4 years of Modi Government: Amit Shah says politics of appeasement has been replaced with that of development

4 years of Modi Government: NDA Government has connected the entire country with electricity, says Amit Shah. (ANI)

4 years of Modi Government: 4 years of Modi Government: Praising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on completion of four years of governance, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Narendra Modi Government has provided clean and efficient government for the people of the country. Addressing a press conference, the BJP president said that the government took care of people from all sections of the society including the poor. He said that it was also able to take tough decisions and also worked for the betterment of farmers of the country.

While observing that the political scenario of the country has changed in the last couple of years he added the politics have appeasement has changed to politics of development. Praising PM Narendra Modi, he said, “BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister & the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP”.

“This government has proved to work for the welfare of both cities and rural areas. PM Modi wanted to take India up the ladder in the world economy and he fulfilled his promises,” the BJP president further added.

He also pointed out that the NDA Government had connected the entire country with electricity, adding, Today there is no village in India where there is no electricity. We achieved this target way before the deadline. And we are still working on making this better.”

Elaborating the achievement of the Modi Government, the BJP president said that it provided jobs to crores of people in the country and also that the government completed infrastructures worth lakhs and crores of rupees without any corruption.

He further said that the government not only doubled the budget in the agriculture sector but also that the country’s economy is moving at a very faster rate so much so that it has become the fifth biggest economy.

Slamming Opposition parties, Shah said that while the motto of them is to remove the government led by BJP, his party’s aim is to get the country rid of corruption, mismanagement and poverty and replace them with stability and development of the country.