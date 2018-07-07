4 LeT militants charge-sheeted for killing of 3 youths in Jammu & Kashmir

Police today filed a charge-sheet against four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants in connection with the killing of three youth in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in April this year. “The charge-sheet was filed in the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla against four Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists,” a police spokesman said here.

Three youth – identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh alias Asif Sheikh, Mohammad Asgar Sheikh alias Afsar Khan and Haseeb Nabi Khan – all residents of Baramulla district of north Kashmir were killed during evening hours of April 30 this year. Police said LeT was behind their killing. Among the four charge-sheeted in the case, two militants have been arrested while two others are still at large, the spokesman said.

“Four accomplices who abetted in the commission of terror crime have also been arrested and charge-sheeted in the case,” he said. Those charge-sheeted include three LeT militants namely Aijaz Gojri, Bilal Najar and Shoaib Akhoon. While Gojri and Najar were arrested, Akhoon is still at large, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that weapons including two AK series rifles and a pistol, used in the commission of crime, have also been produced before the court. “The copy of opinion from Forensic Science Laboratory confirming that bullets recovered on scene of crime have been fired by the same weapons has also been appended in the charge-sheet along with the other oral and scientific evidence including the vehicle used in the crime,” he said.

“The Special Investigation team of Baramulla police has investigated the case, making all out efforts to gather evidence against the culprits involved in the crime,” the spokesman said.