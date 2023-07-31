scorecardresearch
RPF jawan shoots dead 4, including ASI, on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four people, including another RPF personnel, on board a train going from Jaipur to Mumbai. The victims also included three civilians.

Written by India News Desk
4 dead after RPF jawan opens fire on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested
The incident happened on board a Jaipur-Mumbai train, near Palghar railway station. (Indian Express photo)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot four persons dead on board a train in Maharashtra. The incident occured near the Palghar railway station, around 100 km from Mumbai. The victims included three passengers and an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

The jawan, identified as constable Chetan Kumar, was arrested by Mumbai Railway Police. He fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan, ASI Tika Ram. According to the police, Kumar initially held passengers at gunpoint after shooting Ram. Later, three civilians were also shot dead by him, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place in B5 coach of Jaipur Express (train number 12956).

According to a statement by the police, “It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan in escort duty, had fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site.”

“The said constable has been caught. DCP North GRP has been informed. Detailed report to follow,” the police statement added.

“The families of the deceased persons are being contacted and the ex gratia amount will be given to them. The incident took place between Vapi and Palghar station,” DRM Neeraj Kumar said, ANI reported.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 09:48 IST

