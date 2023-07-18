4 cellphones, 8 hours, 100 questions: Why UP ATS has summoned Seema Haider from Greater Noida again

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad has once again summoned Pakistani resident Seema Haider for questioning at its Noida office today. This is the second consecutive day of questioning of Haider, who has been illegally living in India since May this year. This comes a day after the ATS team picked up Haider, her Indian ‘husband’ Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal from their Greater Noida home on Monday. Latest reports say that the ATS is looking at the espionage angle of Seema Haider’s journey from Karachi to Greater Noida via Kathmandu. Haider says that she traveled from Pakistan to live with Meena, whom she met while playing PUBG and later fell in love with.

Seema’s four children from her first marriage are also staying with Meenas at the Greater Noida home. The investigating agencies are looking at her multiple passports, documents, some of which are allegedly forged and her four cellphones. Some reports have also highlighted the fact that Haider’s brother and uncle are active soldiers in the Pakistan Army. Indian agencies are probing Seema’s Pakistani connections and who all helped her in her journey and entry in India.

On Monday, according to multiple media reports, Haider was questioned for over eight hours. Around 100 questions were asked from the Pakistani resident. She answered some and kept mum on others. One of the question was how can a Pakistani citizen, who has spoken Urdu all her life, speak ‘accent-free’ Hindi. Her documents have already been sent to the Pakistan High Commission for verification. Sachin and his father were also grilled by the agency. The family has repeatedly said that they have accepted Seema as their daughter-in-law and that they have no problem with her four kids. An Indian Express report says that the officials have confirmed the spy probe in this India-Pakistan ‘love story.’ However, neither Seema nor Sachin have been taken into custody as of now.