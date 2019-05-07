4 arrested for looting commuters on pretext of giving them a lift



Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from unsuspecting commuters on the pretext of offering to give them a ride in their vehicles, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Naseem (33), Maksood (36), Mohammad Umer (60) and Hamid (35), they said.

On getting information about the gang, an investigation was launched and the accused were apprehended near the Pratap Nagar Metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused are close relatives.

A car and some jewellery were recovered from their possession