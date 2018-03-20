39 Indians killed by ISIS in Iraq; most of them were from Punjab, says Sushma Sushma Swaraj

​​ ​
39 Indians killed by ISIS in Mosul, Iraq: Union foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that 39 Indians stranded in Mosul (Iraq) were killed by ISIS. The minister said this in her statement in the Rajya Sabha.

March 21, 2018
Union foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that 39 Indians stranded in Mosul (Iraq) were killed by ISIS. The minister said this in her statement in the Rajya Sabha. Swaraj also said that the stranded Indians were kidnapped and most of them were from Punjab. The Union minister said that the bodies of the deceased were exhumed and DNA samples sent for forensic test. The 39 Indians were kidnapped by ISIS in Mosul in 2014. Until October last year, both India and Iraq had contended that the 39 people were alive. The relatives of the 39 Indians were made to undergo DNA test last year.

Swaraj told Parliament that MoS EAM, General VK Singh, will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains. “General VK Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq. The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata,” Swaraj said.

She further said that mortal remains of deceased were kept in Baghdad. The government had sent DNA samples of relatives for the purpose of verification of bodies. Along with the Central, four state governments – Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar – were also involved in the process. Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed, Swaraj said.

Reacting to Swaraj’s statement, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and offered his condolences. “Shattered at the heart-wrenching news from Sushma Swaraj that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, most of whom were Punjabis, are dead,” Singh said. “My heart goes out to the families who had been living in hope since their reported abduction by ISIS in 2014. Prayers with all of them,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Sashi Tharoor targeted the government for giving false hope to the nation. “Sad news of the confirmation of the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq. Thoughts & prayers are w/their families. But why  did the Govt give false hope to the nation for three and a half years that the people were still alive? That was disappointing behaviour. (sic)” Tharoor said.

Check Amarinder Singh’s Tweet:

Amid reports of the death of the 39 Indians, Swaraj had told Parliament in July 2017 that she would not declare that the 39 Indians were dead without concrete proof or evidence. “It is a sin to declare a person dead without concrete evidence. I will not do this sin,” Swaraj had said in her statement in the Lok Sabha.

She added that the government wouldcontinue its efforts to trace the Indians. She had told the Parliament that file will not close till there is proof that the 39 Indians are dead. Earlier, Opposition had said that Swaraj misled the Parliament. Earlier, New Delhi had sought Iraq’s help in locating the missing Indians after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from IS. The 39 people, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working as laborers near Mosul, when they were kidnapped during their evacuation.

  1. baldeep singh
    Mar 20, 2018 at 9:44 pm
    Now, we need to do air strike in Iraq
    Reply
    1. AMIYA KUMAR DEKA
      Mar 20, 2018 at 8:31 pm
      Hold on boys. Wonder why the youths mostly from the state of Punab, have been going abroad (countries like Canada, Saudi Arabia, UAE etc) by ing their ancestral lands and paying fraud travel agents/ recruiting agents, just to get labourer's s ! Most of them eventually become pennyless, less and st ed with their Passport surrendered to tge fraudsters. This particular Group of youths left Punab in 2013 and eventually fell into the clutces of ISIS. Present Govt has been trying all possible means for last 3 years to rescue them as disclosed by MEA from time to time, but didn't succeed. RIP. No one should play politics over this issue. Political and Social leaders and intellectuals have failed miserably inpast decades, to create awareness among the public about the hazards of illegal migration.
      Reply
      1. Sagar Kumar
        Mar 20, 2018 at 6:14 pm
        Bhakton phat gayi kya?
        Reply
        1. Vimal Sehgal
          Mar 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm
          World wide jihad in action. Beware.
          Reply
          1. sonam Gupta
            Mar 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm
            It took 4 years for indian government for just to prove that Indians in IRAQ was dead 4 years back.. Very bad.. Families for that 39 Indians was just expecting that their son, husband, father is alive.
            Reply
            1. Uma Maheswar Nakka
              Mar 20, 2018 at 11:30 am
              Very sad indeed, reading this bad news that ISIS killed so many people and all were Indians.
              Reply
