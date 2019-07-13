35 cows found dead at gaushala in Prayagraj, officials claim lightning killed them

35 cows were found dead at a gaushala in Prayagraj on Friday.

As many as 35 cows were found dead at a gaushala in Prayagraj on Friday, sending shock waves in the city. The incident forced the locals to stage a protest against the poor management of the cow sheds. While locals alleged that the negligence on the part of the officials was to be blamed, babus alleged that cows died due to lightning.

The incident took place at a temporary shelter in Kandi village in Bahadurpur in Prayagraj.

District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that continuous rains and lightning are the main cause behind the deaths. “We believe that the cattle died due to lightning. This seems to be the reason prima facie,” he said.

The incident took place a few days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the cow sheds are self-reliant and all facilities are provided to the animals in order to protect them.

Chief Development Officer, Prayagraj, Arvind Singh, said there were 344 animals at the cow shelter.

“We were told by the caretaker of the shelter that on Thursday morning, 22 animals died in the lightning strike. A team of officials, along with veterinary doctors, went to the spot. During treatment, 13 other animals died a few hours later,” Singh said.

“We have shifted the remaining animals to other cow shelters nearby,” he added.

In Kannauj last week, more than a dozen cows died allegedly due to hunger, triggering protests by locals.

Earlier in May, the Yogi Adityanath government had approved a corpus for cow conservation and relevant infrastructure, including shelters. The corpus will be raised through donations, state and central governments, government institutions, individuals or industrial houses, NGOs and charitable institutions, besides 2% from ‘mandi’ cess, 0.5% of the annual excise revenue and 0.5% of the annual toll tax. The same month, the government had also cleared the Uttar Pradesh Gau Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Kosh Niyamawali, 2019.