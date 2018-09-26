30-year-old Indian man faces molestation charges by Dubai court for groping woman

Representative Image: IE

An Indian youth has been slapped with molestation charges by a Dubai court after he allegedly groped a woman while she was walking late at night, according to a media report. The man, a driver by profession, denied the charge, claiming that he touched the woman by mistake, the Khaleej Times reported.

The prosecutors accused the 30-year-old man of inappropriately touching the Filipina woman and then fleeing the scene. The case was registered at the Bur Dubai police station.

The complainant, a 25-year-old waitress, told the prosecution that she did not know the suspect prior to the incident. “It was at 1:20 am on August 3. I was near a restaurant and was about to go to a supermarket. My friend was with me. There were a group of five to six men who were coming in the opposite way. One of them groped me intentionally. I yelled at him but he then replied in a very abusive and vulgar manner,” the woman was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

He did not just ignore her screams for help but also laughed and continued his way, she said, adding, “I followed them and kept screaming until an African man came and restrained the defendant.”

The woman said she had no idea about what could have prompted the accused into that behaviour as she did not encourage or provoke him in any way. A ruling will be pronounced on October 11.