3 years of Narendra Modi government: PM asks for suggestions, lists out achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said last three years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people’s lives across India. As PM Modi completes three years in the office on Friday, he has asked for suggestions and advices through a survey. What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on Narenra Modi App, PM Modi tweeted this morning. The Prime Minister also shared a few infographics about the achievment of his government during the last three years.

Three Years of Modi Government has given our nation a strong and decisive leadership with path-breaking reforms and development, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said. Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at the Khanapara Veterinary ground in Guwahati. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the programmes to mark the occasion will mainly be around the MODI fest and to propagate the message that the NDA Government and the BJP stand for Sabka Saath,Sabka Vikas. PM Modi will inaugurate India’s longest Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam. The third anniversary celebrations of the BJP-led NDA Government will be centered around Prime Minister Modi, with a Making of Developed India (MODI) festival.

PM Narendra Modi’s tweet

What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people’s lives. These graphics tell you how. https://t.co/8smEezyFds — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

Party president Amit Shah will address media this afternoon. In Guwahati, Chief Ministers, MPs and MLAs of BJP ruled northeast states will attend the grand event. It has been noted that huge arrangements are made for the welcome of Prime Minister Modi. A control room is being set up in Delhi to monitor the programmes and visits of the BJP leaders between May 26 and June 15. Also, all party leaders making these visits have been asked to spend the night in the district concerned.