3 killed, many missing after dam breach in rain-ravaged Maharashtra

Published: July 3, 2019 9:24:05 AM

So far three bodies have been recovered, he said, adding according to villagers 23 people are still missing.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late Tuesday night night after heavy rains, a district official said. (PTI Photo)

At least three people were killed and 23 missing after a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said Wednesday.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late Tuesday night night after heavy rains, a district official said. So far three bodies have been recovered, he said, adding according to villagers 23 people are still missing. The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away. Search operations are underway, the official said.

