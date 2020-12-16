3 held for ‘hypnotising’, duping Supreme Court lawyer of Rs 31,000 in south Delhi

Police recovered Rs 30,200, chemical-laced chocolates, and a car from their possession.

The Delhi Police have arrested three men who allegedly “hypnotised” a Supreme Court lawyer and duped her of Rs 31,000 in Greater Kailash area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Aman Digpal (27), Joga Singh (50), both residents of Vishnu Garden, and Lakhvinder Singh alias None Singh (30), a resident of Shyam Nagar, they said.

Police recovered Rs 30,200, chemical-laced chocolates, and a car from their possession. On December 12, a woman lodged a report that three unknown people were collecting funds in front of her office in Greater Kailash on December 10 at around 2.30 claiming that an event was going to be held in a local Gurdwara, police said.

They approached her and showed her a photo of a god which was sprayed with a chemical. The woman said that she inhaled the fumes and went into a trance. She then started following their instructions, a senior police officer said. She allowed them to enter her office and later withdrew Rs 31,000 from a nearby ATM kiosk and gave it to them, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and the details of the car used by the accused to reach there. Meanwhile, a social media account caught the attention of the police which allegedly had photographs of Gurdeep Singh. The pictures were shown to the complainant who identified him, the officer said.

The police also traced the owner of the car who revealed that he had sold the vehicle Aman Digpal in 2015 who might be residing in Vishnu Garden, police said.

“While police were searching for the accused in Vishnu Garden, they found the car parked in a street. Later, Gurdeep was apprehended. On his instance, his accomplices Joga and Lakhvinder were also arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that they mainly targeted women, he said.