Three sisters in Ghaziabad, aged 12, 14, and 16, ended their lives by jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident is believed to be linked to the girls’ addiction to an online Korean game and their parents’ objections to it, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 2 am at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad. “Upon reaching the scene and conducting an investigation, it was confirmed that three girls, daughters of Chetan Kumar, had died after jumping from the building,” said Atul Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden.

Ghaziabad: Three sisters jump from 9th floor

The girls have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). Police sources said the sisters shared a very close bond. They reportedly did everything together, bathing, eating, going to school, sleeping, and other daily activities.

According to the initial investigation report, they had started indulging themselves in online task-based Korean games during the COVID-19 pandemic and had even given themselves Korean names. According to authorities, they were not regularly attending school. Vishika, the eldest, was reportedly struggling with her studies.

The sisters allegedly locked the room from inside before jumping one after the other. Neighbours and security guards rushed to the scene after hearing the sound of them falling. By the time family members broke the door open, it was already too late. The girls were taken to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead. Police are investigating the matter further

Suicide note details gaming addiction

An eight-page suicide note was recovered from the girls’ belongings. In it, they apologised to their parents and asked them to read a diary explaining what led to their deaths.

“Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true). Read now. I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa,” the note read. The diary included detailed accounts of their gaming and mobile activities.

Police said Prachi, the middle sister, had taken the lead in the game and influenced her siblings’ actions.

Authorities confirmed they are examining all aspects of the case, including the role of online gaming. “We are conducting legal proceedings and gathering evidence to understand what exactly happened,” added Atul Kumar Singh.