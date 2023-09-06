scorecardresearch
3 dead, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A car jumped a road divider, entered the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Written by India News Desk
3 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway (Image : representational image)

Three people were killed and two others injured when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to senior police inspector Jairam Ranavare, the car had five occupants and was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in the Gujarat district near Sativali village when the incident occurred at around 6.30 am, PTI reported.

Also read: Ex-Gujarat minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya dies in car accident

The car jumped the road divider, entered the opposite lane, and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

3 car occupants died on the spot, while two others were injured and the vehicle was entirely ruined. Local police and firemen rushed to the scene. The injured were rushed to a local hospital for the treatment and the bodies were taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, police said.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 12:47 IST

