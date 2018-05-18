3 days ahead of its normal onset date, Southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on May 29

​​​
The Met Department said conditions were favourable for the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal from May 23.

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerela on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said today.

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerela on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said today. The Met Department said conditions were favourable for the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal from May 23. “The southwest monsoon is expected to set over Kerala on May 29 with a modelled error of plus or minus four days,” the IMD said. In its first forecast for the rainy season released last month, the IMD had predicted normal monsoon.

 

