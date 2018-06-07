3 bombs seized 3 km from VIP helipad where chopper carrying President Ram Nath Kovind landed

The President is on his maiden visit to Tripura after assuming office. (AP)

Three crude bombs were seized on Thursday in Tripura, only three km from a helipad where a chopper carrying President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries landed in the morning, following which a man was detained, police said. “The seizure of the bombs has no connection with the President’s visit,” police added. Police said bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed after the handmade bombs were seized from a barber shop at Chandrapur in Gomati District in south Tripura. “Shopowner Jatan Shil has been detained. He is being interrogated by senior police and intelligence officials,” police added.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters carrying Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other officials had landed 3 km away in the morning. The President is on his maiden visit to Tripura after assuming office.