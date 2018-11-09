3 arrested for murdering man on eve of daughter’s wedding

We have arrested the three and a murder case has been slapped against them at Police Post Pounichak, a police officer said.

Three persons were arrested for murdering a 59-year-old man here, a day before the marriage of his daughter, police said Friday. Dilip Langar was stabbed to death by Shamsher Lal alias Raaku (24), Ashish Saini alias Sethi (25) and Jodh Singh alias Gillu at K K Resorts in Udhaywala area of Jammu city on Wednesday night, they said.

We have arrested the three and a murder case has been slapped against them at Police Post Pounichak, a police officer said. On the fateful night, Langar, a Kashmiri migrant living in Jammu’s Nagrota, had objected to the accused persons creating a ruckus in the parking lot of K K Resorts, where his relatives were staying for the marriage of his daughter, the police said. In a fit of rage, the three stabbed him and fled the spot.

Langar was taken to GMC hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said. His body was kept in the hospital as his daughter’s marriage was solemnized Thursday evening at home, relatives said, adding that the cremation will take place Friday afternoon. The relatives and friends of the deceased held a protest in the area blaming the resort management for running a bar within its premises and putting the safety of visitors in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, several Kashmiri Pandit organisations including All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), Panun Kashmir, All India Kashmir Samaj and All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) condemned the murder.