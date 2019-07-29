3.5 lakh lawyers in UP go on strike demanding safer working conditions

The lawyers have also demanded that they be provided better security in order to allow them to discharge their duties without fear. (Representational Image/ File photo)

About 3.5 lakh lawyers across Uttar Pradesh have struck work and called a statewide protest over a host of issues which include safer working conditions and better compensation for deceased families, among others.The strike has been called by Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the lawyers are also upset with the annual budget given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government. The lawyers have also demanded that they be provided better security in order to allow them to discharge their duties without fear.

The protest comes on a day the body of a 35-year-old lawyer was found from the Ganga river in Muzaffarnagar’s Hasvala village, four days after he went missing. Speaking to PTI, Miranpur Police Station in-charge Pankaj Tyagi said that deceased Mohit Sharma had been missing since July 25, 2019. The police officials suspect that Sharma committed suicide by jumping into the river.

Earlier this year, the cold-blooded murder of Darwesh Yadav, the first woman bar council president in Uttar Pradesh sent shockwaves across the country. She was murdered allegedly by her own colleague Manish Sharma. Sharma pumped three bullets and later committed suicide. There have been sporadic incidents of attacks on members of the legal fraternity.

Across several states, lawyers have resorted to similar measures to press the government for their demands. The lawyers of Punjab and Haryana High Court are also on a strike against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government constituting an administrative tribunal for adjudicating service-related matters. The administrative tribunal will have one chairperson and two members. Retired judge Sneh Prashar has been asked to take charge of the tribunal.

On July 16, 2019, the lawyers across Madhya Pradesh went on strike demanding the enactment of the Advocate Protection Act. In its manifesto for the assembly elections, the Congress party has promised to enact the law if it comes to power. Over 85,000 lawyers in the state and around 7,000 lawyers in Bhopal abstained from duty in support of the early implementation of the act. However, the government has assured the agitators that the draft of the Advocate Protection Act 2019 has been prepared and will be tabled in front of the cabinet for the final approval after which it will be placed before the state assembly for passing.