2nd Independence Day: Locals stop, thrash group of men unfurling Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar; watch video

In a shocking incident reported from Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, a group of people were stopped and thrashed by locals for trying to unfurl the Tricolour here today afternoon. It all started when a few men arrived with a Tricolour and tried to unfurl at the Clock Tower near the commercial chowk of the city which is considered very sensitive. According to media reports, it was then that the locals opposed them and thrashed them.

Visuals show a group of men arriving at the Lal Chowk and trying to unfurl the Tricolour. As soon as locals noticed the gang, they opposed it and stopped the men from raising the national flag of India. Later, a minor scuffle broke out between both sides. Locals also thrashed the people for their unsuccessful attempt.

According to news agency ANI, the CRPF and police personnel who were present in the vicinity rushed to the rescue of the group. They were evacuated safely from the area with the help of security officials. According to media reports, police later detained the group of men who were believed to be outsiders.

August 14, 2018

The incident took place on the eve of the country’s 72nd Independence Day. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in around the city in view of the Independence Day celebration on Wednesday.