29 girls leave hostel of state run school in Odisha

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 10:23 PM

Gajapati District Welfare Officer (DWO) Santosh Rath said a probe has been ordered into the incident and exact reason would be known after that.

29 girls leave hostel in odisha, gajapati district, schedule tribe, schedule caste, Tikilipadara villageSources said the girls, all class 9 students, were last seen near Tikilipadara village early on Sunday morning, but there was no trace of them after that. (Representational image: PTI)

At least 29 girl students of a government run residential school in Odisha’s Gajapati district have left their hostel on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development run school at Antaraba under Mohona block of Gajapati district. “We are trying to locate the girls,” Gajapati collector, Anupam Shah said Though the exact reason behind the girls leaving their hostel has not yet ascertained, it is suspected that the students are not “happy with the school authority over several issues”, they said.

Gajapati District Welfare Officer (DWO) Santosh Rath said a probe has been ordered into the incident and exact reason would be known after that. However, the DWO added that the students left a hand written note mentioning that some teachers of the school are not cooperating with them regarding some issues following which they were compelled to leave the hostel and wanted to take the issue to the notice of the district collector.

Meanwhile the headmaster of the school, Manoj Rath said searches are on to trace the students. He said school staff have been sent to the houses of those students for the purpose. Sources said the girls, all class 9 students, were last seen near Tikilipadara village early on Sunday morning, but there was no trace of them after that.

