29 dead, dozens injured after AC bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway near Agra

29 killed as bus falls into drain on Yamuna Express near Agra.

At least 29 people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries after a Delhi-bound bus fell into a large drain in Agra on Monday morning. The mishap happened on the Yamuna Expressway near Agra.

Babloo Kumar, SSP Agra informed that the UP State Roadways Transport Corporation bus coming from Lucknow and going to Delhi. There were 47 passengers inside the bus when the ill-fated bus skidded off the six-lane expressway and fell into a drain, around 50 feet below.