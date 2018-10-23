28 women trafficked from Nepal rescued from Indirapuram flats

Representative Image

Twenty-eight women from Nepal, who were allegedly being trafficked on the pretext of jobs in gulf countries, were rescued Monday from two flats in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, police said. Based on a tip-off, raids were conducted and the Nepali women, in the age group of 20-30 years, rescued from two flats in Sarjan Vihar society of Nyay Khand II in Indirapuram, they said. They were lured on the pretext of employment in gulf countries, police said, adding that a man, named Kedar, and five others have also been arrested in this connection.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the women were kept here for the last two and a half months. Two of them, managed to free themselves from the flats and reached Geeta colony in Delhi, the SSP said.

Both the women then narrated their ordeal to their sister who works as a domestic help. The sister, then reached the police station and handed over a few mobile numbers and informed the police about the confinement. The Delhi Police had alerted the Ghaziabad police about trafficking of the Nepali women after which the flats were raided and women rescued.

Apart from investigating a sex racket angle into the case, police are also probing the roles of the arrested suspects, SSP Krishna said.