26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: VP M Venkaiah Naidu says time to isolate nations harbouring terrorists

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid tributes to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said time has come for the world community to come together to combat the menace of terrorism and isolate nations which harbour terrorists. “The sacrifice made by the brave hearts in that inhuman attack should not go in vain and the time has come for the world community to come together to combat the growing menace of terrorism and isolate nations which harbour terrorists,” the vice president’s secretariat tweeted. Naidu also remembered those who lost their lives in the attack ten years ago.

In a tweet Modi paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident, saying the country stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. “A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks,” he said. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores. The attacks had begun on November 26 and lasted till November 29.