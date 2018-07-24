26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Suspense over David Coleman Headley’s condition deepens

The suspense deepened after US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster did not answer the question when asked about an update on Headley, whether he is alive or struggling for life. (File photo: IE)

Information about 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused David Coleman Headley seems to have become more ‘mysterious’ as his condition after being attacked in the jail is not yet known. The suspense deepened after US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster did not answer the question when asked about an update on Headley, whether he is alive or struggling for life, ANI reported on Tuesday.

#WATCH US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster walks away on being asked, “what is the update on David Coleman Headley (26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind), is he alive or struggling for life?” pic.twitter.com/MjYdyjEOxu — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

Reportedly, David was attacked by fellow jail inmates. Headley is currently lodged in US jail, he is serving a 35-year sentence for the 2008 attack in Mumbai. According to a report, Headley was attacked on July 8 by two inmates. He was rushed to the North Evanston hospital with serious injuries and was admitted to the critical care unit.

However, the US authorities have not given any update about his condition. “We are not able to locate information about this individual,” the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the incident.

India has also not received any information about him. Public prosecutor Ujjawal Nikam said, “We have not received information on any such attack on Headley.” Nikam had examined Headley when he deposed as an approver via video conferencing in 2016.

Headley was arrested in 2009 and was convicted for his role in the attacks. He is a Pakistan-American citizen, who was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. During the hearing of the attacks case in a special Mumbai court, he had admitted, through video-link from the US, to have visited India 8 times. Out of these, 7 times before the attacks and once after the attacks.

Headley had told the court that he was born in Washington D.C. but his parents shifted to Pakistan soon after and he completed his early education there before moving back to the USA at the age of 18.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, also referred as 26/11 took place in the month of November in the financial capital of India. Ten members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the deadly attacks killing more than 160 people. CST, Oberoi hotel, Taj Palace hotel, Nariman house were the prominent places targeted by the terrorists.