26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary: Nation comes together to make a point

Family members of 26/11 attack victims and dignitaries attend the Stories of Strength memorial show organised by The Indian Express at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran:

With the Gateway of India lit in the backdrop, 10 years after the terror attacks shook Mumbai, killing 166, the survivors, families of victims, political leaders and artists came together on Monday not just to recount the decade-old siege, but to also prove that unity can fight even the deadliest of terror strikes.

Stating that “there is inherent unity to mankind and we succeed by sharing with others”, actor Amitabh Bachchan said, “If a nation is not united, it is not a nation.”

In its third edition of Stories of Strength, The Indian Express also paid tribute to survivors and families of victims by launching the book ’26/11’ chronicling the decade that passed since the attack.

“Every cry of incapacitating hunger and unending poverty is our shame, every shriek in hatred and discrimination is our defeat because we all are fundamentally unified at some level… We are human together or nothing at all,” Bachchan said.

He added that “oneness” can beat terror. “Terrorism is not just about holding the power to kill us, it is designed to destroy the integrity of our oneness. It is a desire to make children become slaves of their world view of victimhood …We have drawn lines, continents and nations on this planet, but our planet is one.”

The event honoured the courage with which families coped with their loss and grief.

In last three years, over 70 accounts have been narrated by The Indian Express of survivors and kin of deceased. Although scarred, families now claim their strength lies in being united.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said it has been realised that this attack was not on Mumbai or India but on entire humanity. “In the last 10 years we have learnt a lot. Our police, navy and coastguard strongly protects our coastline now. The CCTV has become our third eye for surveillance,” Fadnavis said.

Union minister for railways and coal Piyush Goyal reiterated that unless people walk together they cannot act against terror. “We cant reply politically to these attacks, we can answer them through development, when we end hunger, when lives of each person improves, when they get basic facilities,” Goyal said, adding that it is collective duty of citizens to develop and prosper the country.

From a Sohanlal Valmiki poem that 17-year-old Anjali Gupta, whose father Vinod Gupta died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, narrated, to martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father K Unnikrishnan’s call that the nation should frame stern policies for dealing with “our enemy”, the event saw an underlying theme that oneness is key to fight terror.

Stating that all 600 staffers at Taj Mahal Palace hotel stayed put, going beyond the call of their duty, helping save lives of many guests, Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express Group, said, “Each one of us, at some point, has to make that deeply intimate choice. A personal and yet universal one as to which path should we take between the faith of the extremist, the religion of the moderate, and, yes, even the belief of the non-believer.”

The Monday event witnessed performance by Javed Akhtar, Kaushiki Chakravarty, Neeti Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Mayuri Upadhya, Merlin D’souza, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Deshpande, Mahesh Kale, Javed Ali, Ani Choying Drolma, Shivam Mahadevan, Police Band and the Navy Band.

“This was perhaps the first attack where technology was used to plot the attack. The tools that are used to connect people were used to create menace. We have taken down 14 million pieces of such content down from our platform. We do not allow radicalisation, this is often used as recruitment material,” said Ankhi Das, the director of Public Policy for Facebook in India.

Presenting a poem ‘Mumbai ko Salaam’, lyricist Javed Akhtar said: “I remember we had collected near Gateway after the attack, we were furious and angry but connected. Mumbai is called the commercial capital, but Mumbaikars have shown that they have their heart at the right place.”

Remembering the night when the attacks began, Sudhanshu Vats, group CEO and managing director designate, Viacom 18, said, “A lot of my colleagues were here at hotel throughout the night. They discussed how the fire brigade, police, hotel staff showed courage and saved 25 through the fire exit.”