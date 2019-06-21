25,000 anganwadi centres shut down in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath govt, pending bills to blame

As many as 25,000 anganwadi centres have been shut down in Madhya Pradesh since the Congress party formed a government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the state. According to a News 18 report, the Congress government ordered the closure of these centres because the previous BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan didn't clear the bills, a charge categorically rejected by the saffron party. State Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot, however, said that no anganwadi centre has been closed and blamed the erstwhile BJP regime's poor management for the crisis. He said that discrepancies have been reported in the allocation of funds by the BJP government and that the Kamal Nath government was undoing the damage done by the previous establishment. Owners say that the government was not paying the rent, and as a result, anganwadis were unable to function. Bhanot said the state government is committed to fighting the menace of malnutrition and assured that the owners of the anganwadis will be allocated enough budget to run the centres. "In the upcoming budget, the government is focusing on malnutrition. We are going to increase the budget allocation. There is no question of shutting down (anganwadis). During the BJP government's regime, there were concerns regarding the allocation of funds and we are now rectifying the BJP's mistakes. It is not our mistake, but of the previous government. I want to assure you that the government is taking the issue of malnutrition very seriously and you will see this in the upcoming budget," he said. Former CM Shivraj Singh, however, rejected the Congress' charge, and said the government was clueless about the situation. The reports of Anganwadis being shut down due to unpaid bills even as Kamal Nath promised to regularise anganwadi workers in the run up to the Assembly polls in December last year. Meanwhile, the state government has increased remuneration from Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,500. The decision will come into effect from July 11. Around 1.80 lakh anganwadi staff will be benefited by the latest decision. The anganwadi centres are funded by the governments. They were started by the government in 1975 to fight child hunger and malnutrition. Anganwadi centres are mainly established in rural areas and are managed by local women.