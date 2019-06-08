25 IPS officers transferred in a major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow | Updated: June 8, 2019 3:39:45 PM

Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, posted in the PAC, Mirzapur, has been made the Mirzapur SP. Lucknow SP (LIU) Sripati Mishra will now be the SP, Deoria. Lucknow SP (Cyber Crime) Suniti is now the SP, Auraiya.

In a first major reshuffle in the police department after the Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 25 IPS officers, including police chiefs of Ayodhaya, Agra, Mathura and Rampur.

According to the transfer list released by Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar late Friday night, Agra SSP Amit Pathak has been shifted to Moradabad, replacing J Ravindra Kumar, who was transferred to Lucknow as the DIG (SIT).

Ayodhya SSP Jogendra Kumar has been given the charge of the Agra SSP.

Jaunpur SP Ashish Tiwari will now be the SSP, Ayodhya. Shalabh Mathur, posted in the PAC, Gorakhpur, has been made the SSP, Mathura, while SP (LIU) Vipin Kumar Mishra has been made the Jaunpur SSP.

Ramesh, posted at the PAC, Sonebhadra, has been made the SP, Fatehpur.

SP (Personnel) Prayagraj Ajay Pal has been shifted to Rampur while Balrampur SP Anurag Arya has been transferred to Mau.

SP (GRP) Prayagraj Himanshu Kumar will now be the Sultanpur SP, replacing Anurag Vats, who has been sent to Kanpur Dehat.

Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, posted in the PAC, Mirzapur, has been made the Mirzapur SP. Lucknow SP (LIU) Sripati Mishra will now be the SP, Deoria. Lucknow SP (Cyber Crime) Suniti is now the SP, Auraiya.

In a bid to ensure better supervision of the STF operations, the state government has posted three more superintendents of police to head the force in four zones.

Varanasi and Meerut will have an SP (STF) each. Lucknow’s two zones will too have an SSP (STF) each. The four zonal STF chiefs will report to the the IG (STF) directly.

Satyarth Anirudh has be posted as the SSP (STF) in Lucknow.

