UP Elections 2022: SP announces list of 10 candidates including names for all six Lucknow seats

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including for all six seats in Lucknow. Bangarmau – Munna Alvi Bakshi Talab – Gomti Yadav Lucknow West – Armaan Lucknow North – Pooja Shukla Lucknow East – Anurag Bhadauria Lucknow Central – Ravidas Mehrotra Lucknow Cantt – Raju Gandhi Bachhrawan – Shyam Sundar Bharti Isauli – Tahir Khan Baberu – Vishambhar Yadav Interestingly, Mayank Joshi, the son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi was rumoured to join the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Elections. As per reports, his name was considered for the Lucknow Cantt seat, but as it is clear now, SP has fielded Raju Gandhi from the constituency. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the BJP may field Aparna Yadav from Lucknow Cantt seat.

