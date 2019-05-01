24-year-old man was stabbed to death by father-in-law in south Delhi’s Tigri

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 10:27:23 PM

During investigation, the victim's wife Bhagyashree said her father was drunk when he was fighting with her mother. When Dev Kumar intervened, the accused attacked him with a knife, the police officer said.

man, stabbed to death, father-in-law, south Delhi, Tigri, death news24-year-old man was stabbed to death by father-in-law in south Delhi?s Tigri

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his father-in-law when the victim intervened in a fight between the accused and his wife in South Delhi’s Tigri area, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the accused Narender Kumar has been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said they received information from Safdarjung Hospital regarding an injured man. It was later revealed that the victim Dev Kumar, a resident of Sukhdev Vihar, has succumbed to his injuries during treatment around 8 am Wednesday, the police officer said.

During investigation, the victim’s wife Bhagyashree said her father was drunk when he was fighting with her mother. When Dev Kumar intervened, the accused attacked him with a knife, the police officer said. Dev Kumar got married to Bhagyashree in December, 2018. They were on a visit to Bhagyashree’s parents when the incident happened, police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by father-in-law in south Delhi’s Tigri
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition