24 proposals worth Rs 84, 328 crore approved by DAC for Armed Forces

As 2022 comes to close, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals were approved by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

The proposals worth over Rs 84,328 crore are for the Indian Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard include Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICV), Light Tanks for the Indian Army, Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (for the Indian Coast Guard) and new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs.

Out of these 24, 21 proposals which are worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4 percent) are to be procured from indigenous sources. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) late Thursday evening (Dec 22, 2022) there are six proposals for the Indian Army, 10 for Air Force (IAF), 10 for Navy and two for the Coast Guard.

According to the official statement the procurement of indigenous platforms will help in enhancing India’s defence industry in achieving `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and it will also modernise the armed forces.

The DAC has approved the AoNs for the Indian Army to get equipment and platforms including the long awaited FICV, Mounted Gun systems (MGS), Light Tanks that are required to be deployed in difficult terrain in the Western sector. These platforms and equipment are expected to help the Army’s operational preparedness.

Today proposals related to Ballistic Helmets with enhanced protection to the soldiers too were approved at the meeting.

Also Read New RFI issued for the long delayed FICV for the Indian Army

https://www.financialexpress.com/defence/new-rfi-issued-for-the-long-delayed-ficv-for-the-indian-army/2277914/

To further enhance the country’s maritime strength and navy’s capabilities, the DAC approved the proposals for procuring High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles, Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, and Multi-Purpose Vessels.

For further strengthening Indian Air Force (IAF) induction advanced surveillance systems, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and new range of missile systems, Long Range Guided Bombs were approved today.

For the Coast Guard, the procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels has been approved as it will further enhance surveillance capability in coastal areas.