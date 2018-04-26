24 labourers injured in LPG cylinder blast in Ludhiana, gas leak suspected

The blast ripped through the labour colony located in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in the wee early hours of Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

A gas cylinder explosion reported from Punjab’s Ludhiana earlier today has left 24 people, five of whom are said to be critical. The blast ripped through the labour colony located in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in the wee early hours of Thursday. Amarjit Singh Bains, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmpal and SDM (East) said that the cylinder explosion took place in a house belonging to a man identified as Ashok Kumar in Smart Colony, which is a home to migrant labourers.

According to PTI, the incident took place when the cylinder in Kumar’s house caught fire. As Ashok, his wife and some neighbours tried to put out the flames, the cylinder exploded causing injuries to those who had gathered around the spot. The explosion also led to the collapse of a portion of the building. Bains said that the house owner Ashok, his wife along with a few other women and children were injured in the incident. He added that the injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to a Hindustan Times report, while Ashok Kumar has been admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital as he suffered from severe burn injuries, the other 23 people were rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital. The report further identified the victims as Puja Kumari, Sunita Yadav, Raj, Shashi Singh, Kajal, Aganya Rani, Anju Devi, Jaswant Singh, Shashikant Pandy, Anupam Pandey, Meena Rani, Ram Naresh Yadav, Kamlesh Devi, Anupam Pandey and Dharminder.

The blast took place when all the labourers were sleeping in the quarters. The police suspect that a leakage in the LPG cylinder resulted in the explosion.