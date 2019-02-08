24 houses collapse as storm hits Noida village; 20 injured

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 2:47 AM

The incident took place in Ali Bardipur village at around 8:30 pm, Ecotech-3 police station in-charge Inspector Anita Chauhan said.

Representative Image: IE

Twenty-four houses collapsed and at least 20 people were injured when a sudden storm having high wind speed swept through a village in the Ecotech Sector 3 area here Thursday night, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Greater Noida, she said, adding that the condition of four victims was stated to be critical.

The inspector said the fire brigade and police reached the spot after getting information about the incident, adding that search and rescue operations were underway.

Police said some cattle were also injured in the incident.

