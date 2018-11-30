23-year-old staffer stabbed to death inside South Delhi restaurant

Hemant was working along with other staff members at the restaurant (file image)

A young man was stabbed to death inside a South Delhi restaurant near PVR Anupam in Saket on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Hemant, 23, was stabbed inside the premises of Nukkadwala restaurant at around 6 PM. He was rushed to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The 23-year-old was working along with other staff members at the restaurant, initial investigations have revealed. The police called upon forensic and crime teams on the spot and questioned the victim’s friends.

Pradeep, the father of the deceased, told ANI that the police is not providing the family any details and suspected that a staff member in the restaurant may have murdered his son.

According to Hemant’s brother, the restaurant is located in a posh colony and has many CCTV cameras in and around it.

Currently, the case is still under investigation and the police are yet to share the name of possible suspects or the motive behind the murder.

Earlier this week, two working professionals, 22-year-old Pawan Gupta and 23-year-old Tanish Kwatra, were also stabbed to death by a mob close to a busy market located near Shalimar Bagh police station.

So far, nine arrests have been made in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Northwest) Aslam Khan told Hindustan Times.