23-year-old Maharashtra woman fights tiger single-handedly with a stick; what she did next made headlines

It all began when the tiger attacked the goat outside 23-year old Rupali Meshram’s home. (File photo)

Of all the stories that you have heard around the rage over selfies having gripped India’s billion plus population, this has got to take the cake. In a rare act of bravery, a 23-year-old woman from Maharashtra single-handedly fought a tiger with a stick and scared it off after it attacked her goat. Face covered in blood, it wasn’t her act of bravery that has got her the people’s attention, but instead what she decided to do soon after warding off the big cat – Get a selfie!

It all began when the tiger attacked the goat outside 23-year old Rupali Meshram’s home. The brave girl fought the tiger wielding just a stick in her hand. The tiger got the better of her and injured her face. But soon she stood her, after which her mother hurriedly dragged her inside the house.

However, after getting better of the tiger, the woman decided that it was apparently time for a quick selfie. While she looked smiling in the photo, her mother looked nervous after the incident that happened a few minutes back. She and her mother were soon taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The doctor treating her praised Rupali’s courage but warned that she was fortunate not to be bitten by the tiger.

Taking selfies has become quite a rage in India, especially with the rapid proliferation of the use of the smartphones. Taking selfies has become a norm and people are so addicted to this fad that they sometimes fail to realise where and and what occasion they are clicking selfies. Upload these pictures on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others is, of course, a norm.

Such craze for selfies hasn’t limited itself to its nuisance factor and has even resulted in deaths and serious injuries. People also lost their lives while clicking selfies both in India and abroad. Recently in Hyderabad, a man lost his life while trying to click a selfie, when a train was approaching nearby, shocking the entire country.

A number of doctors have recognised selfie addiction as a disorder and believe that those who have the tenacity of posting selfies all the time and share them on social media need psychological treatment.